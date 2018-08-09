Twenty One Pilots выпустил клип "Levitate" из нового альбома "Trench"

Группа Twenty One Pilots выпустила новый видеоклип на композицию Levitate (Взлететь).

Эта композиция из нового альбома группы Trench, который выйдет 5 октября нынешнего года. Клип Levitate третий по счету из этого альбома. Первые два Jumpsuit и Nico And The Niners вызвали небывалый ажиотаж среди поклонников и набрали многомиллионные просмотры. Скорее всего, новый клип не отстанет от первых. Всего за несколько часов у видео около 2,5 миллионов просмотров.

Сейчас видеоклип находится на 9 позиции вкладки " в тренде" на YouTube.

Текст Levitate

Oh I know how to levitate up off my feet,

And ever since the seventh grade I learned to fire-breathe,

And though I feed on things that fell,

You can learn to levitate with just a little help,

Learn to levitate with just a little help.



Come down, come down,

Cowards only come through when the hour"s late,

And everyone"s asleep, mind you,

Now, show up, show up,

I know I shouldn"t say this,

But a curse from you is all that I would need right now, man.

Danger in the fabric of this thing I made,

I probably shouldn"t show you but it"s way too late,

My heart is with you hiding but my mind"s not made,

Now they know it like we both knew for some time I"d say.

They"re smirking at blood, they"re circling above,

But this is not enough,

Yeah this is not what you thought,

No, no we are not just graffiti on a passing train,

I got back what I once bought back,

In that slot I won"t need to replace.

This culture is a poacher of overexposure, not today,

Don"t feed me to the vultures, I am a vulture who feeds on pain.

Sleep in a well-lit room, don"t let the shadow through,

And sever all I knew. Yeah sever all,

I thought I could depend on, my weekends,

On the freezing ground that I"m sleeping on,

Please keep me from, please keep me down from the ledges,

Better test it, wooden wedges under doorways,

Keep your wooden wedges under doors.

Chorus, verse, chorus, verse,

Now here comes the eight. Wait, habits here too,

You"re the worst, your structure compensates,

But compensation feels a lot like rising up to dominate,

By track two, at least they all know all they hear comes from a place.



Oh I know how to levitate up off my feet,

And ever since the seventh grade I learned to fire-breathe,

And though I feed on things that fell,

You can learn to levitate with just a little help,

You can levitate with just a little help.